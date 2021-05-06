Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps

The Wrap

“Hey, moron: ‘Jason Bourne’ is imaginary – like your conscience,” Keith Olbermann tweeted Every day on Twitter, there is one main character. Texas Senator Ted Cruz really seems to like being it. On Tuesday, he drew backlash for criticizing a new CIA recruitment ad for its inclusivity — and seemingly implying that Jason Bourne was a real person. On Sunday, one Twitter user posted the CIA’s latest recruitment video, pulling out quotes from the footage and mocking it. “I am a woman of color” and “I am intersectional” were among the quotes pulled out, before the person commented saying I think it’s safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.” Cruz reposted the tweet with his own commentary, saying “If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne.” If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you?We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne. https://t.co/HW8Eh9UdXa— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021 Once again, the backlash and ridicule of Cruz’s words was swift, with many making fun of the notion that Jason Bourne was a real person. (For those who aren’t necessarily big movie buffs, Jason Bourne is a fictional character played by Matt Damon in “The Bourne Identity” and its two sequels. He was betrayed by the CIA, and eventually ended up destroying the system that created him). Commentator Keith Olbermann was among those who called out Cruz, tweeting “Hey, moron: ‘Jason Bourne’ is imaginary – like your conscience.” Hey, moron: “Jason Bourne” is imaginary – like your conscience https://t.co/lAfPbP7RAl— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 4, 2021 Dave Jorgenson, also known as “the Washington Post TikTok guy” also poked fun at the Senator, saying that “Senator Cruz is one of those guys who sits with his back to the wall in a diner because he saw Jason Bourne do it and thinks movies are real.” You can read more jabs at Cruz below. Senator Cruz is one of those guys who sits with his back to the wall in a diner because he saw Jason Bourne do it and thinks movies are real pic.twitter.com/49KZSbg5Zk— Washington Post TikTok Guy 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) May 4, 2021 Ted Cruz taking a minute for himself after he realizes Jason Bourne is played by Matt Damon who also played the guy who bought a zoo: pic.twitter.com/jFeb1ClzCN— Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) May 4, 2021 Is Jason Bourne in the room with us now Senator? https://t.co/1MG0LOlgZv— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 4, 2021 Jason Bourne is fictional as well as James Bond in case you are wondering. https://t.co/a2VGDpPcxe— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 4, 2021 It's not just that Jason Bourne is a fictional character.It's that the entire point of the Bourne movies is that Bourne is the product of a secret, off-the-books, unaccountable black ops organization, and that this is bad. https://t.co/S8SvryCunU— Hans Noel (@ProfHansNoel) May 4, 2021 1) Jason Bourne is a fictional character2) The president you shilled for is Kim Jong Un’s best buddy and said they ‘fell in love’ https://t.co/0iRzm57Hqf— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 4, 2021 Read original story Ted Cruz Ridiculed for Implying Jason Bourne Is Real, Criticizing CIA Recruitment At TheWrap