Paul Mescal responds to Foe's terrible reviews

Paul Mescal has responded to his new film Foe's negative reviews, admitting it "stings a bit".

The sci-fi thriller sees the actor and Saoirse Ronan play a married couple whose lives on a secluded farm are changed when a stranger tells the husband he is being sent into space.

However, the movie attracted largely negative reviews, and sits on just 23% on Rotten Tomatoes – the lowest of Mescal's career.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the reception, the actor admitted: “Something that I’m learning about myself and my taste is that I want people to have really strong opinions – so much, sometimes, that I want to scream.

“It stings a bit when people are talking about [Foe] in a certain context, but that’s just the fact of what making films is…. If I’m lucky enough to have a career that spans it, you want to make choices that are polarizing, because that means the material is innately challenging.”

He added: “I have zero reservations about the process of making that film.”

Mescal went on to praise Ronan, as well as director Garth Davis, saying of the movie: “It’s like: Plant your feet, play the stakes and see what happens to your body… in that kind of traditionally masculine template of a leading man character.

“[And Saoirse] is like an animal. She works so unbelievably hard for somebody who could rest on her laurels in terms of the body of work that she’s generated and will continue to generate…. Working with her was an immense professional privilege, and we’ve become really close since.”

Mescal's other big recent movie is All of Us Strangers, which has attracted critical acclaim with a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie co-stars Andrew Scott, who said last year that Mescal would make a great James Bond.

Foe is now streaming on Prime Video.

