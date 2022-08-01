Paul Pelosi to be arraigned on DUI causing injury charges Wednesday

Paul Best
·1 min read
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Monday.

The charges stem from a crash on May 28, when a 2014 Jeep struck Pelosi's 2021 Porsche at an intersection around 10 p.m. that evening.

Pelosi, 81, allegedly had a blood alcohol content level of .082% when a sample was taken about two hours after the crash.

NANCY PELOSI SET TO VISIT TAIWAN, TRIGGERING DIRE WARNING FROM CHINESE MEDIA PERSONALITY

The district attorney said that misdemeanor charges were filed "based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim." It's unclear what those injuries are and the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

Pelosi or his defense counsel will enter a plea at the arraignment on Wednesday. A defendant in a misdemeanor DUI case does not have to be present in the courtroom for an arraignment under California law.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi. <span class="copyright">Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)</span>
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi. Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

The district attorney said when charges were filed in June that the punishment for DUI causing injury as a misdemeanor "includes up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, completion of a court ordered drinking driver class, and other terms as appropriate."

A spokesperson for Paul Pelosi did not return a request for comment on Monday.

