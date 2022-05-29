Paul Pelosi arrested for DUI
House speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is free on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence.
The woman used a pistol to shoot and kill a man who opened fire on a party in Charleston, West Virginia.
The federal trial against the Chrisleys — who are accused of bank fraud and tax evasion — began in mid-May.
Marissa Beadle, a former assistant at State Line Christian School, was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and 90 days of boot camp.
The gunman is said to have asked his relative, a third-grader, about attending Robb Elementary School. A week later he kiled 19 kids there.
Two people were wounded during the home invasion, police say.
Sean Ruel became frustrated and threw coffee on the floor, splashing the 76-year-old men who Ruel later punched, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The siblings will be required to serve 85% of their sentences before they’re eligible for parole, the DA's office said.
Women are being told to lookout for a man who’s vandalizing vehicles and then offering to help the women who are left stranded - unaware that the man offering the help actually caused the damage.
Star Tribune via GettySIOUX FALLS—Billionaire Denny Sanford, South Dakota’s richest man, is off the hook in a long-running child porn probe after the state’s assistant attorney general on Friday found he’d committed “no prosecutable offenses.” The banker and philanthropist has been at the center of an investigation since the summer of 2020, after investigative reporting outlet ProPublica reported that Sanford was under legal scrutiny on suspicion of possessing and distributing sexual content inv
Miah Cerrillo told CNN she was able to make contact with a 911 dispatcher during the shooting and begged for help, saying "we're in trouble."
The Border Patrol agents who killed the school shooter in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday entered the school on their own accord after local law enforcement requested that they hold back, two senior federal law enforcement sources told NBC News on Friday.
The shooting involved "multiple parties exchanging gunfire," police told a local news station.
Theranos founder's lawyers challenged evidence submitted by prosecutors and said there is no proof she conspired to commit fraud with "Sunny" Balwani.
CHANDAN KHANNAThe chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder.Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that persona is being called into question as little more than a costume.Texas officials admitted Friday that police made the “wrong decision” by not immediately storming the classroom where Uvalde gunman Salvador Ra
Police believe the 23-year-old woman fell from a 13th-floor balcony at La Clara, the luxury condominiums now under construction off Flagler Drive.
Police said a group brought multiple weapons to the range.
Justin Moreira was charged with making terroristic threats and is being held without bail Sunday.
Francisco Mendez, 21, was sentenced to prison for life for crimes including killing a Washburn football player and wounding an Atlanta Falcons player.
Paroled in 2015, Gary Elliott Sr. allegedly amassed a 'vast' child porn collection and recordings of children who lived with him
Police have charged a man with the rape and kidnapping of a woman at her north Charlotte home, a day after he was released from prison for sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman in 2010.