Paul Pelosi arrested for DUI

CHANDAN KHANNAThe chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder.Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that persona is being called into question as little more than a costume.Texas officials admitted Friday that police made the “wrong decision” by not immediately storming the classroom where Uvalde gunman Salvador Ra