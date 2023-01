Good Morning America

California has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country -- many of which were enacted in response to several of the violent mass shootings in recent years. On Monday, at least seven people were killed in Half Moon Bay, California, just south of San Francisco, after a suspect open fired on two farms in the rural town, according to officials. Hours after the shooting in Half Moon Bay, one person died and seven were injured in Oakland, just east of San Francisco, across the San Francisco Bay.