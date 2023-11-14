Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape testifies in his own defense

The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, testified Tuesday in his own defense in federal court.

David DePape, 43, tearfully recounted how he fell into a web of right-wing conspiracies about predatory politicians and government corruption.

DePape said he spent hours listening to right-wing podcasts through YouTube while playing video games, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He said the shows moved him from left to right across the political spectrum.

The feds have charged DePape with attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of a federal official because of that official’s job. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys argued DePape was hoodwinked by right-wing lies about the government.

No one has contested that DePape broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home around 2 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2022 and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull. The blow was captured on police body cameras after Pelosi dialed 911 while chatting back-and-forth with DePape.

“He was never my target and I’m sorry that he got hurt,” DePape testified Tuesday. “I reacted because my plan was basically ruined.”

DePape admitted that he planned to question Nancy Pelosi and force her to admit her role in government corruption. He was carrying the hammer and zip ties when he broke in.

Additionally, DePape admitted his planned attack on Nancy Pelosi was supposed to be the first in a series. His list of targets also included President Biden, his son Hunter, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and actor Tom Hanks, among others.

Paul Pelosi, 83, testified Monday about his reaction when he saw DePape standing in his bedroom door after breaking in.

“It was a tremendous sense of shock to recognize that somebody had broken into the house and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognized that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible,” he told the court.

Pelosi recalled DePape asking “Where’s Nancy?” and responding that his wife was in Washington, D.C.

DePape faces up to life in prison if convicted on the two federal charges. He is also charged in state court with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. His trial date in that case has not yet been set.

With News Wire Services