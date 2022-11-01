Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape pleads not guilty in first court appearance
Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer Friday as he sought to take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage.
Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer Friday as he sought to take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage.
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family were ‘heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack’
Tom Brady is speaking out. The 45-year-old called their split “amicable” saying that he is focused on his children and football. Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts didn't just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers up in the passing game -- they did it over and over with the same basic concept.
"I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said.
Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will race for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday. Here's what you need to know.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring ulcers in 2018 but put it down to working long shifts as a flight attendant
Unemployed workers might be "long social distancing," a new paper finds. They're too afraid of catching COVID to return to work.
The hammer-wielding intruder who allegedly broke into the Pelosi home is facing attempted homicide charges after striking 82-year-old Paul Pelosi in the head. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY on Pelosi’s current condition and what police now know about the suspect.
Tesla is paying the city $480,000 a year to lease 500 parking spaces in a two-year lease agreement.
Here’s what to know about the spread of respiratory syncytial virus in Illinois as pediatric intensive care units see a surge of hospitalizations. Plus, what to do if you suspect your child has it.
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
Israel should not join visa waiver scheme until it stops targeting Arab and Muslim US citizens ‘based on their ethnicity’, letter says
Here's the national reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8
On October 28, San Francisco police arrested a man for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer. Now it’s been reported that he may have been inspired by the far-right movement Gamergate.
Just in time to cross a few gifts off your shopping list, the Sephora Holiday Savings Event 2022 is here, with deals on top brands like La Mer, Dyson, and Dior.
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday. In a chilling federal complaint, officials say David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.” “This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a Monday evening news conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder.
China's third and final module docked with its permanent space station Tuesday to further a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. The Mengtian module arrived at the Tiangong station early Tuesday morning, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Manned Space agency. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan.
Only about 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) each year, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute reports.
Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening. New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose “a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised,” according to the city’s Commission on Human Rights. Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states across the country in an effort to address pay disparities for women and people of color.
The star showed up dressed as Mystique to Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday dinner on Saturday night