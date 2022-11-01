Paul Pelosi attacker had more political targets as part of ‘suicide mission,’ prosecutors say

The man who beat Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer had plans to assault more federal and California politicians, prosecutors said Tuesday.

David DePape, 42, was on a “suicide mission” to attack and kidnap Pelosi, the speaker of the House, and his other unspecified targets, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

With the pol in Washington during the attack, DePape targeted her 82-year-old husband, Paul, police said. He was hospitalized but is expected to survive his injuries.

DePape was arrested at the scene. He was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

On Tuesday, the attacker was denied bail. In arguing for DePape to remain behind bars, Jenkins said he was plotting to kidnap other prominent politicians and their families.

“This case demands detention,” she wrote in a court filing. “Nothing less.”

DePape is due back in court on Friday.

Paul Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI earlier this year, was confronted in his sleep at the family’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning.

After an initial conversation with the assailant, Pelosi was knocked unconscious and woke up in a pool of his own blood, prosecutors said. He eventually underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.

DePape has been described as a QAnon believer and far-right conspiracy theorist. His online profiles feature a slew of offensive comments about women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, Muslims, Jews and Democrats, among others.

He planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and demand answers, threatening to break her kneecaps if she “lied,” according to investigators.

With News Wire Services