Paul Pelosi attacker: There's 'evil' in Washington

(Reuters) -A San Francisco police officer testified on Wednesday that he witnessed the attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband when the suspect in the assault hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October. Prosecutors at the preliminary hearing for suspect David Wayne DePape, 42, played a recording of Paul Pelosi's 911 call during the hearing and showed video of the attack from police body cameras, USA Today reported. "My partner said, 'Drop the weapon' .... He started to pull the hammer, Mr. Pelosi let go and the man lunged and hit Mr. Pelosi in the head," San Francisco Police Officer Kyle Cagney testified on Wednesday, adding the House speaker's husband was struck "very hard," according to the USA Today report.