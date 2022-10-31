Paul Pelosi attacker wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage, break her knees, say prosecutors
Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer Friday as he sought to take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage.
Brazil's leftist president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces a challenge to control deforestation after Jair Bolsonaro let it rip.
Investigators seized a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, along with zip ties from the crime scene.
Treasury liquidity is showing signs of weakness not seen since the Great Financial Crisis, warned James Demmert.
Hecklers were attacking a policy providing affordable housing for LGBTQ+ people
To travel indefinitely, have a home base in a state with no income taxes and that's friendly to travelers.
Proper crowd and traffic control by South Korean authorities could have prevented or at least reduced the surge of Halloween party-goers in alleys that led to a crush and the deaths of 154 people, safety experts said on Monday. The annual festivities in the popular nightlife area of Itaewon in Seoul also did not have a central organising entity, which meant government authorities were not required to establish or enforce safety protocols. District authorities for Yongsan, where Itaewon is located, discussed measures to prevent illegal drug use and the spread of COVID-19 during the Halloween weekend, according to a district press release.
For the millions of Native Americans who believe in democracy and a pathway to progress for Indian Country, now is the time to pay attention to what is real and what is false. Last weekend I flew to Madison, Wisconsin to cover the Midterm Elections Town Hall ‘22 event presented by Four Directions, National Congress of American Indians, Native American Rights Fund and Wisconsin Tribes. While I was there, I saw a local TV station air an ad that attempted to portray the U.S. Senate Democratic candidate, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, as being “soft on crime.”
Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul, said "so far so good" when asked about the status of his father who was attacked with a hammer Friday.
The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul faces federal charges, including kidnapping and assault.
Michigan football's Gemon Green has hired Tom Mars of Mars Law Firm to represent him against MSU players after he was hit with a helmet in the tunnel.
Today, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments that will likely result in its overturning of affirmative action in education. The plaintiffs allege that race-conscious school admissions are a form of discrimination against White and Asian students. It’s bad! But there are actually two separate arguments today about the constitutionality about affirmative action, because Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from one due to a potential conflict of interest. Justice Clarence Thomas is seein
Former President Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said in an interview with Americano Media,…
Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.
Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization ran a scheme to dodge payroll taxes by giving executives compensation in the form of untaxed "perks."
A 120-foot flagpole flying a Confederate flag along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County has been ordered removed.
President Biden lost his temper on a phone call with Zelenskyy when the Ukraine president asked for more aid right after Biden told him he'd greenlit $1 billion in aid.
On October 28, San Francisco police arrested a man for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer. Now it’s been reported that he may have been inspired by the far-right movement Gamergate.
Since Friday morning, every new detail about the violent assault of Paul Pelosi—an apparent assassination attempt on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third in line for the presidency, who was in D.C. during the attack—has been more chilling than the last. We now know the hammer-wielding assailant was a far-right, QAnon conspiracy theorist identified as David Depape, who had a long history of of disturbing online activities ranging from disparaging George Floyd to denying the Holocaust. And we know his
IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 13:47 The only realistic proposal for possible negotiations with Russia should be an immediate end to Putin's war against Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops to Russia's borders as of late 1991.