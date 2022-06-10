Paul Pelosi DUI arrest: Napa County DA's office refuses to release body cam footage during investigation

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has determined it will not release any dash or body camera footage from Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest right now because it could "jeopardize" the ongoing investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

"The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request," CHP told Fox News Digital in a letter in a response to a California Public Records Act request last week.

MAY 16: Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. U.S. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f)."

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND'S DUI COURT DATE SET

Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was arrested in California for DUI on May 29. No decision has been made on whether he will face criminal charges.

RASCAL FLATTS' JOE DON ROONEY PLEADS GUILTY TO DUI, WILL SERVE JAIL TIME: REPORTS

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Thursday that Pelosi agreed to a court date of Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. in Napa County Superior Court.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE: NANCY PELOSI'S MEGA-MILLIONAIRE HUSBAND COULD HAVE SAVED THOUSANDS BY CALLING AN UBER

If criminal charges are filed, he will be arraigned at that time.

The 82-year-old was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, cited and released.

"The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi," Haley said. "This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County."

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.