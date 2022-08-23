Paul Pelosi pleads guilty in DUI case, sentenced to 5 days

Reuters

The euro briefly fell back below parity against a robust dollar on Monday and was languishing at five-week lows, weighed down by concern that a three-day halt to European gas supplies later this month will exacerbate an energy crisis. The euro and sterling bore the brunt of the selling pressure against the dollar after Russia announced late on Friday a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month. The single currency was last down 0.4% at $1.0001 after briefly falling to its lowest level since mid-July of $0.99895 .