Paul Pelosi released from hospital

Paul Pelosi was released from a San Francisco hospital Thursday, POLITICO has confirmed.

The 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent surgery on his skull, hand and arm, according to CNN, which earlier reported his release. Pelosi was beaten with a hammer on Friday, by an attacker accused of seeking the speaker and other top Democratic officials.

“Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday.

The Justice Department has charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempting kidnapping in relation to the attack. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also filed six separate felony accounts against DePape, including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

DePape has entered a plea of not guilty on the state charges.