Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after brutal attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday a week after suffering a brutal attack from an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco.

Pelosi, 82, had undergone surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after the attack last Friday to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

CNN first reported Pelosi's release from the hospital.

In a statement after his release, Nancy Pelosi said her husband "remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

California prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening a public official in connection with Friday’s attack. DePape pleaded not guilty to those charges on Tuesday.

DePape also faces two federal charges in connection with the assault, including attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her security detail when DePape allegedly bashed a window to break into the Pelosis' home early Friday morning.

Nancy Pelosi with her husband Paul Pelosi in 2021 in London. (Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images file)

According to court filings, investigators said that once inside their home, DePape startled Pelosi awake and asked, "Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?"

In his effort to escape, Pelosi allegedly asked the intruder to allow him to use the bathroom, where he dialed 911. After the police arrived, DePape, who had been carrying a large hammer and zip ties, allegedly lunged at Pelosi with the hammer, knocking him unconscious. Responding officers said they tackled and disarmed DePape.

