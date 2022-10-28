Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for skull fracture following violent attack

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), “underwent successful surgery” for head and body injuries on Friday after an assailant broke into the couple’s home and “violently assaulted” him with a hammer.

Drew Hammill, the Speaker’s spokesperson, said Paul Pelosi, 82, was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for surgery to “repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.”

“His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill added.

Bill Scott, chief of the San Francisco Police Department, told reporters on Friday that authorities were dispatched to the Pelosi residence in the city at approximately 2:27 a.m. for “a priority well-being check,” when they found a 42-year-old man — identified as David Depape — and Paul Pelosi “both holding a hammer.”

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said.

Officers tackled the suspect, disarmed him and took him into custody on several charges, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to Scott.

He said there will be “several other additional felonies.”

A source briefed on the attack told The Hill that the assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the Speaker herself. Before the assault occurred, the suspect confronted Paul Pelosi shouting “where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

