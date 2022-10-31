Paul Pelosi's attacker said he wanted to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps to make her an example to other Democrats in Congress, feds allege

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends her weekly news conference at the US Capitol on February 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Paul Pelosi's attacker said he wanted to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps when he broke into her home.

The man was charged with assault and attempted kidnapping by the Department of Justice Monday.

During the break-in on Friday morning, the suspect attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The man charged with attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their home told investigators he wanted to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps in the assault so she could be an example to other Democratic members of Congress, federal prosecutors allege.

The Department of Justice filed federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges Monday against the suspect following the Friday morning break-in at the Pelosi residence.

In an interview with the feds, the suspect — who reportedly posted right-wing conspiracy theories and antisemitic screeds in blogs online — said he wanted to break Nancy Pelosi's knees in the attack.

He said he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and if she told the "truth," he would let her go. If she "lied," he was going to break "her kneecaps," the criminal complaint said.

He added that he wanted to break her kneecaps so she would have to be wheeled into Congress "which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

The suspect told the feds he viewed Nancy Pelosi as the "leader of the pack" in Congress, according to federal documents.

The suspect ultimately only found Paul Pelosi at home. When police showed up after Paul Pelosi called 911 to say there was a man in his house looking for his wife, the suspect attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Police said Paul Pelosi had blunt force trauma to his head and body and had surgery in the hospital Friday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

