Paul Ryan to headline fundraiser for anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) will headline a fundraiser for Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Monday, Politico reports.

The big picture: "It’s a decisive move against ex-President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on Republicans who voted to impeach him," Politico writes.

  • Kinzinger was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and has been one of the GOP's most prominent critics of the ex-president.

  • Ryan in November called on Trump to accept the presidential election results and "embrace the transfer of power." The former speaker also told Republicans in 2016 that they "should feel free to abandon Trump."

Go deeper: Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politics

