Paul Ryan Makes Bold Prediction About Trump And MAGA Lovers Won't Like It
Ron Dicker
·1 min read

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) threw water on Donald Trump’s chances for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

“I think Trump’s unelectability will be palpable by then,” Ryan said. “We all know that he will lose. We all know that he is so much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle, so why would we want to go with that?”

Ryan, who announced his retirement from Congress in 2018, kept the doubt coming in a YouTube-posted interview with Teneo, a public relations firm. He is the company’s vice chair.

Ryan said Trump would try to intimidate other Republicans from joining the race, but predicted the strategy will ultimately fail.

“The only reason he stays where he is is because everybody’s afraid of him,” Ryan said. “They’re afraid of him going after them, hurting their own ambition. But as soon as you sort of get the herd mentality going, it’s unstoppable.”

“Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters,” Ryan added. “He’s not going to be the nominee, I don’t think.”

Ryan, as with many Republicans, has been lauded by Trump and then attacked for criticizing him.

Upon Ryan’s announcement that he was leaving office, then-President Trump praised him as a “truly good man” with “a legacy of achievement.”

But this year, when Ryan said many Republicans lacked the “guts” to impeach Trump, the ex-president bashed him as a “pathetic loser.

Fast-forward to 40:20 for Ryan’s remarks about Trump:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

