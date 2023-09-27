Paul Ryan Predicts Exactly When And How Trump’s 2024 Run Could Be Doomed

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) this week said February could be the key month for the GOP to move past Donald Trump.

Ryan, speaking at the University of Wisconsin, expressed hope that Republican frontrunner Trump’s 2024 rivals would by then be able to consolidate behind the one showing the most momentum — and so deprive Trump of the nomination.

Any number of the candidates could win the presidency, said Ryan.

But not entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, he added, prompting laughter from the audience.

Ryan, who announced his retirement from Congress in 2018, said Republicans should focus on the electability argument — noting the GOP’s multiple election losses during the Trump era — in order to sway Trump voters.

Suburban voters will be critical, he said.

“Do you think those suburban voters like Donald Trump more since Jan. 6?” Ryan continued. “I mean, good grief. They didn’t vote for him this last time, they’re not going to vote for him again.”

Ryan predicted “the party that puts the first fresh face forward wins this election.”

And, “I think Biden wins” if it’s a rematch of the 2020 election, he added.

Watch Ryan’s comments here:

Related...