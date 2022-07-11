Paul Ryan was 'sobbing' while watching Jan. 6 attack on Capitol, upcoming book says

WASHINGTON – Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was "sobbing" as he watched the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to an excerpt of an upcoming book obtained by CNN.

In his new book, “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission,” which comes out Tuesday, journalist Mark Leibovich said Ryan told him, "I spent my whole adult life in that building," according to CNN. "I saw my friends, a lot of cops, some of my old security detail – I'm still friends with a bunch of those guys. It really disturbed me, foundationally."

Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin who served as House speaker from 2015 to 2019, told Leibovich that he often does not cry, but "something snapped in him," as he watched the attack.

In June, Ryan said more House Republicans would have voted to impeach the former president after the attack on the Capitol if they had the "guts" to do so, according to Insider.

Jan. 6 footage: Trump documentary 'Unprecedented': Footage shows president on Jan. 6 but lacks big reveal

What you've missed: Missed the Jan. 6 hearings? What you need to know before they resume this week​​​​​​​

Liz Cheney and silent GOP support

The book also highlights that Republican lawmakers who privately support Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., refuse to support her publically out of fear of Trump, Insider reported.

Last January, Cheney called Trump unfit for office, and said the GOP should reject him as its nominee.

The committee is expected to hold two more hearings this week, including one on Tuesday, when the panel will lay out evidence on how the pro-Trump mob was organized, assembled, and financed.

Contributing: Candy Woodall, Katherine Swartz

Then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., emerges from the House chamber in 2018. He told journalist Mark Leibovich that he was "sobbing" as he watched the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paul Ryan was 'sobbing' while he watched Jan. 6 attack, book reveals