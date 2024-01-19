Paul Shaffer, David Letterman music director and band leader, lists Westchester home for sale

The Westchester County home of Paul Shaffer, musician, actor and longtime musical director on "Late Night with David Letterman" and "The Late Show with David Letterman," is on the market.

“The house was just a wonderful place to raise a wonderful family,” said Shaffer, who with his wife Cathy bought the North Castle home in 1991. “We just had a great experience with living in the Bedford area, and enjoying everything” – not only what the town has had to offer, but nearby places such as Katonah, Pound Ridge, Mount Kisco, and Goldens Bridge, he added.

The four-bedroom, Colonial-style home is listed for sale at $2.75 million.

Frances M. Torres, of real-estate firm Houlihan Lawrence, has the listing and said of the home and its setting: “It’s magical – the property is so beautiful.”

Shaffer spoke of some of the outdoor amenities, noting "we had lots of land for the kids."

The 4,958-square-foot home, at 23 Cedar Hill Road, in the Bedford school district, is on eight acres with mature trees in the town’s Middle Patent area, the listing said. The property includes a heated gunite saltwater pool with jacuzzi, a renovated chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a three-car garage, a tennis/basketball court, and, according to the listing, the great room has a vaulted ceiling and what’s described as a wall of windows “that creates an inviting ambience filled with natural light.” There is a custom library and a finished studio/office with a spa-like bath.

The home is minutes from downtown Bedford and from Connecticut’s Greenwich.

After owning the home for more than 30 years, the Shaffers want to be able to be closer to their children, who are out west, Paul Shaffer said. The Shaffers have a New York City apartment as well.

Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band is the ensemble that for decades was the house band on Dave Letterman's late-night shows. Along with his music and television career, Shaffer has appeared in several movies, among them the classic "This is Spinal Tap" as well as "Blues Brothers 2000."

Michael McKinney covers real estate, growth and development in Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley for The Journal News/lohud.com and the USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Paul Shaffer's Westchester, NY home listed for sale at $2.75 million