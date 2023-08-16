Paul Stasa named principal of Airport's Ritter Elementary School

An Airport High School alumnus and Airport Community Schools elementary teacher has been named principal of Ritter Elementary School.

Paul Stasa, who most recently served as a Ritter third grade teacher, was approved as principal Thursday by the district's board of education. Former Principal Dawn Spears also was named director of instructional and special education support, a central office administration position.

"I am incredibly excited and blessed to be the principal for Ritter Elementary," Stasa said. "It has always been a dream of mine to run a building where the culture and feel there is positivity. The students want to be there because they love learning and love the adults teaching them."

Stasa, a 2001 AHS graduate, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 2009 from Wayne State University. He earned a master's degree in educational leadership in 2012 from Grand Valley State University.

He launched his career as a Jet in 2021 as a first grade teacher at Ritter, eventually moving to third grade. Previously, Stasa was dean of students at Taylor Exemplar Academy, where he oversaw curriculum, instruction, discipline and other responsibilities for third through fifth grades. He also taught fourth and sixth grades at Achieve Charter Academy in Canton.

“Mr. Paul Stasa embodies the perfect blend of dedication, expertise and compassion needed in a principal at Ritter Elementary School,” incoming Airport Superintendent Ryan Duvall said. “His unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing learning environment and his proven track record of empowering students to reach their full potential makes him the ideal choice to lead Airport Community Schools into a brighter educational future."

Looking ahead, Stasa said he's excited to continue working alongside the Ritter staff as well as impact students from a new role. Not only has Ritter been Stasa's home building for the past two years, he also takes pride in being named principal of the same building his mother once attended.

"I am looking forward to being able to work with and influence all of the students at Ritter," Stasa said. "It is going to be a great school year."

Stasa and his wife, Heather, have two children, Tony, 10, and Johnny, 7.

Caitlin Boron is the educational technology/communications coordinator for Airport Community Schools.

