Paula’s Food Diaries: Try dishes inspired by Emeril Lagasse, Cat Cora, Alon Shaya, Stephanie Izard at Burlock Coast

This is “Small Bites,” a South Florida Sun Sentinel feature with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene — because we know that sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article. You want a little news brief instead, an amuse bouche of information, if you will. Enjoy!

WHAT:

Foodie fans of chefs Emeril Lagasse, Cat Cora, Alon Shaya and Stephanie Izard can enjoy some of their signature dishes right here in SoFlo.

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, the waterfront restaurant within The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, has announced its latest exciting culinary initiative, Paula’s Food Diaries.

Named after chef Paula DaSilva — the resort’s director of culinary and beverage — the series will feature signature dishes from the celebrated chefs on the menu for two weeks each. This is DaSilva’s tribute to four dining luminaries she admires.

“This project is a labor of love and admiration for my fellow chefs,” she says. “It’s a way for me to pay tribute to those who have inspired me throughout my journey and to share their culinary artistry with our cherished guests.”

You may remember DaSilva as a runner-up in season 5 of “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2009. The Brazilian chef returned for one episode of Gordon Ramsay’s reality TV cooking competition during season 10 back in 2012.

THE CHEFS & THE DISHES:

Emeril Lagasse’s New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp — available Sept. 16-30 ($38). Lagasse is a fixture on TV, having hosted scores of shows on The Food Network, and he famously serves as the food correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He is also the author of 19 cookbooks and has nine restaurants, three of them on Carnival cruise ships.

Cat Cora’s Braised Short Ribs, with potato puree, asparagus salsa verde and charred artichoke hearts — available Oct. 1-15 ($42). Cora has opened more than 18 restaurants, but recently gained notoriety for her terpsichorean talents by winning Fox-TV’s competition show, “The Real Dirty Dancing.” She is the president/founder of Chefs for Humanity, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing hunger worldwide

Alon Shaya’s Whole Roasted Cauliflower — available Oct. 16-31 ($14). The Israeli-born, Philadelphia-raised chef is a multiple James Beard Foundation Award winner. Among the honors, he was named “Best Chef: South” in 2015. He is also a partner in restaurants including Saba in New Orleans, Safta in Denver, and both Miss River and Chandelier Bar in the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

Stephanie Izard’s Grilled Branzino with spicy Chili Crunch — available Nov. 1-15 ($48). Izard won Bravo’s “Top Chef” in 2008 and The Food Network’s “Iron Chef Gauntlet” in 2017. She is also the executive chef/owner of Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, and Cabra in Chicago, along with Girl & the Goat and Cabra in Los Angeles.

WHERE:

Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, at 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

INFORMATION:

Call 954-302-6460, or visit one of its websites: Instagram.com/burlockcoast, Facebook.com/BurlockCoast and ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/fllrz-the-ritz-carlton-fort-lauderdale/overview.