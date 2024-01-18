Paula Poundstone brings her comedy to the Kent Stage on Friday

Comedic legend Paula Poundstone will be bringing her observational humor to the Kent Stage this Friday.

Poundstone said she's looking forward to her visit to Kent. She said she's been to Ohio before, noting that "Ohio has a lot of cities," many of which she's visited.

"I feel like this time of year, people need to laugh," she said.

The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Kent Stage.

Poundstone does a lot of the promotion for her own shows, saying that a lot of the promotion falls on the entertainer. A Facebook post encourages "Kentalopes" to get their tickets, noting that her neighbor has a toddler named Kent.

She said her show, which will focus on everything from animals to being aware enough to cast a decent ballot, will last about two hours.

Poundstone, who is a Biden supporter, said her jokes often address her progressive politics. Although she's taken her act to many red states, she's learned that there were progressive thinkers even in those locations.

"They have the best time," she said. "A lot of times, these are people who can't even mention their points of view to their neighbors. It's super fun for them to go to a place where they can get together to laugh."

Poundstone, who did as many as 90 shows a year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said she's almost back to her pre-pandemic workload. The pandemic, she said, kept her out of theaters for 15 months.

In addition to her stand up comedy, Poundstone is a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!" She also has a podcast titled "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone," where she brings in guests who have "real information to share." Recent guests have included historian Heather Cox Richardson, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and a plumber who Poundstone says "changed my life" by giving her lots of information she didn't know.

Tickets range from $49.96 to $58.20. They are available on the Kent Stage's website.

