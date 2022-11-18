Paulding County boss accused of sexual battery on underage employee

A Paulding County man was arrested last week for sexual battery of a girl working at his business, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on Nov. 2 at approximately 4 p.m., a girl was inappropriately touched while at her part-time job at Harvest Time Market in Dallas.

The victim identified her boss, who is also the co-owner of Harvest Time Market, 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins, as the person who touched her multiple times on intimate parts of her body while they were in the office area of the business.

Once the girl was able to get out of the office, she went home, told her parents what happened and they contacted the sheriff’s office.

Detectives launched an investigation into the allegations and secured warrants for Wiggins’ arrest a few days later.

Wiggins was arrested without incident on Nov. 11 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and a felony charge of false imprisonment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or anyone who may have been victimized by Wiggins in the past to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 770-443-3047.

