Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children

Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns the Reach For The Sky Academy home day care off Mill Creek Lane in Hiram.

Lipsky faces one count of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and five counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

We're digging further into the allegations, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Deputies began their investigation into Lipsky after they received an anonymous tip and video evidence of the alleged assaults. The sheriff’s office has not detailed what the videos showed.

Detectives got a search warrant for Lipsky’s home and arrested her there. She is currently in the Paulding County jail.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said it’s likely more charges will be filed against Lipsky. Investigators are also asking anyone who has additional information to call their tip line at (770) 443-3047.

