Paulding County deputies search for suspect who they say ran from shooting investigation

Paulding County deputies are looking for a suspect potentially connected to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

Just before 6 p.m., county officials told Channel 2 Action News that deputies were working a shooting investigation in the Clear Creek Subdivison near US 278 West.

During the investigation, deputies found multiple people believed to be suspects.

One of the people they found ran away from the area after seeing law enforcement, according to deputies.

Deputies were not able to find the mean.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said one man was shot in the initial incident and taken to an Atlanta area hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

No condition for the victim was provided.

Deputies the man may have been picked up by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: