Paulding deputy caught on video body-slamming man terminated from job

A Paulding County deputy caught on camera body-slamming a man during a traffic stop is off the job, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened nearly a year ago in the Evans Mill Subdivision.

Dashcam video showed Deputy Michael McMaster abruptly body-slam a man to the ground, breaking his skull and collar bone, according to the victim’s lawyers.

The victim, Tyler Canaris, told Channel 2 Action News that he was walking to work when McMaster stopped him and told him he matched the description of a man who had been breaking into cars.

Canaris denied the allegations as McMaster handcuffed him.

That’s when the video shows McMaster pick up Canaris and body slam the 30-year-old man to the ground.

As Canaris cried out in pain, McMaster cursed at him.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that Canaris resisted giving up his backpack and that’s when force was used. The sheriff’s office has now asked the GBI to investigate.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that McMaster has been terminated from the department, but said it was because of policy violations they discovered after the GBI became involved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A department spokesperson said McMaster was not terminated because of the GBI investigation.

McMaster has not been charged with a crime. The GBI investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office now says Canaris was not the person they were looking for.