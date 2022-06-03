UPDATED: Paulhus no longer police chief in Southborough after 'mutual agreement'

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include details of a written agreement between Chief Paulhus and Southborough town officials.

SOUTHBOROUGH — Kenneth Paulhus is out as police chief in Southborough.

In a statement, the Select Board said it had reached a mutual agreement with Paulhus "that his employment with the town would not continue beyond, May 31, 2022."

No reason was given.

Southborough officials have confirmed that Kenneth Paulhus is no longer the town's police chief.

In the statement, Select Board members said they and Paulhus had reached a written agreement "to address the balance of certain contractual benefits under his existent employment contract with the town."

Upon the Daily News' request, the town released the written agreement on Friday.

Per the agreement, the town will pay Paulhus five months of his base salary, which is about $69,000. It will also pay him a little more than $3,800 in unused vacation time.

In addition, the Select Board, the town administrator, assistant town administrator and the acting chief agreed to keep information about Paulhus' employment and "the conclusion of his employment," confidential to the "extent allowed by law," according ot the written agreement.

In signing the agreement, Paulhus waived any rights or claims under the federal age discrimination act. The agreement also includes a "covenant not to sue," which says Paulhus agrees to not take part in any lawsuits against the town.

As part of the agreement, Paulhus sent a resignation letter to the town on May 25, announcing his retirement as of May 31.

Paulhus has been on leave since at least March; the town has not disclosed why.

The Select Board held an emergency executive session meeting on Feb. 28. The stated reason was to "discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or to discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual."

Story continues

Town Administrator Mark Purple did not confirm whether the individual discussed was Paulhus.

Attempts to reach Paulhus for comment were unsuccessful. Select Board Chairwoman Kathryn Cook also could not be reached for comment.

Purple said Thursday that Lt. Ryan Newell, who has served as acting chief since Paulhus was placed on leave, would remain in that position. But the administrator said there has been no discussion about a search or the next step to replace Paulhus.

Paulhus had been police chief in Southborough for eight years, replacing Jane Moran after her 2014 retirement. He had previously been a captain with the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Police Department.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Paulhus, on leave for two months, no longer Southborough police chief