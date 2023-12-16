Paulie’s Penguins welcomes big crowds in new space in downtown Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — For decades families came to see Paulie’s Penguins at a Johnson County home. But when new owners purchased the inflatables, their HOA didn’t want of a parade of onlookers.

Friday the penguins moved to the parking lot of Salvation Army and Juris Law in downtown Olathe for a drive thru-parade.

“Just as long as people come and actually look because people go through things during the holidays and when you are out looking at lights or inflatables you aren’t thinking about your problems at that time,” Faith Owens, the penguins new owner said.”

“Thank you all for setting up, it’s beautiful,” one driver shouted.

Riverside amphitheater slated for early 2025

Onlookers weren’t the only ones excited by the penguins arrival. The Salvation Army already has a gym full of in kind donations of toys, coats and clothes for 640 families.

At a time when it says charitable donations are down nationwide, it’s hoping to raise $115,000 this season in Johnson County for “Love Beyond Christmas.”

“it helps us fund our 14 family unit shelter, it helps us fund our rent-mortage utility assistance program it helps us keep our weekly food pantry open,” Salvation Army Lt. Nate Woodard said.

At the end of the penguin drive-thru parade car-fulls can give donations via tap to pay or putting cash in the red kettle.

“We got our donation money ready,” Lynn Muha said as she viewed the inflatables.

For the family who made it happen and 13-year-old who spent hours in the rain blowing up more than 300 inflatables, seeing all those cars and smiles makes it well worth the effort.

“We’re part of Paulie’s Penguins now,” Rylinn Owens said.

Quaker recalls granola bars, cereals due to possible Salmonella risk

They’re open from 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If you plan to attend, the city of Olathe asks that you enter the parking lot from the west on Santa Fe Street. As you exit the Salvation Army lot, you’ll be directed onto Woodland to go southbound. Northbound traffic on Woodland will be blocked off.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.