Paulina Dam in Sussex County gets notched to free up more of Paulins Kill river

The Paulins Kill flows through a "notch" cut into the Paulina Dam in Blairstown on Thursday as the process of removing the dam begins. Over the next few months, the notch will be deepened until the lake disappears and the river returns to its normal channel.

BLAIRSTOWN - The Paulina Dam has been notched as plans move forward to remove the structure from the Paulins Kill to restore the original watercourse, reopen migration routes for native fish and improve water quality.

The 40-mile long Paulins Kill - third largest New Jersey tributary into the Delaware River - begins on a hillside on the Newton-Stillwater border, wanders through the town, into the Hyper Humas area of Hampton before north through Lafayette then turning west through Stillwater and then into northern Warren County.

The work is a project of the Nature Conservancy which removed the Columbia Dam in Knowlton in 2019. The Paulina Dam removal project is funded at just under $5 million and opens up another 7.6 miles of mainstream and tributary habitat.

In the years since the Columbia Dam was taken down, biologists have said species of fish, such as eels and shad, which use the Delaware's tributaries for breeding and nurseries, have returned to upstream areas.

With this removal, there is only one other small dam upstream before the Paulins Kill Lake dam in Stillwater.

The company doing the demolition built a small-stone "roadway" from the west bank for a large power shovel to get to the downstream side of the dam from where the removal will be done.

The Paulina Dam's removal is being done in stages to allow the river level to gradually recede into its original streambed without a rush of silt downstream. The work also included building a small outflow area to slow down water rushing through the "notch" which will be gradually widened.

The dam was built in the late 1800s with waterwheels or turbines to power mills. A corner foundation wall of one of the mills remains on the east side of the dam.

As the water recedes, land will be exposed which the demolition crew will seed for ground cover and plant small trees before the ground freezes this winter.

During a presentation to the Blairstown Township Committee earlier this month, Beth Styler Barry, TNC's Director of Freshwater Program in New Jersey, said the river will likely be flowing over a stone and gravel bed when the dam is fully removed, similar to how the river flows in other undammed stretches.

A power shovel moves large boulders into place at the base of a notch in the Paulina Dam in Blairstown on Thursday as part of The Nature Conservancy's project to remove the dam on the Paulins Kill.

According to on-site crew members, demolition has revealed that the dam was built with large timbers held together with wood pins to form a "crib" structure. That was then filled with large boulders and smaller stones and then finished with a concrete coating.

The resulting dam is 12 feet high and 230 feet across.

Only that main wood/stone/concrete structure will be removed. Plans are for the earthen wall on the west side of the river to remain with steps leading down to the new shoreline.

In addition to the removal of the Columbia Dam, TNC is also working on a project to restore the river in the Hyper Humas area within the Paulins Kill River Wildlife Management Area in Hampton.

Hyper Humas was a natural peat area which was mined for that resource last century, leaving the peat bog with channels. The bog is being restored. There is already a bike trail through part of the area following an old rail line and other hiking trails are also being developed.

Newton has received a grant to build a boardwalk from Memorial Park to connect with the existing bike trail.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Sussex County NJ dam renovated to improve watercourse