Pauls Valley city employee charged with animal cruelty after stabbing puppy

An off-duty city employee in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma has been charged after allegedly stabbing a dog in the head.

Cody Davis, 35, reportedly jumped his fence and stabbed the dog, which was being walked by a man, before running back into his home.

Police responded to the incident on Sunday night after receiving a call regarding the stabbing. The injured dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

Davis allegedly stabbed the dog in the head with a butter knife after claiming that the puppy was trying to fight his dogs through the fence. Police reported that when they tried to speak to him at his home, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

More: OKC couple face animal cruelty charges over dogs left in U-Haul

The case was submitted to the Garvin County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday morning and Davis was arrested later that day and booked into the Garvin County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Davis has been charged with a felony for cruelty to animals.

The small puppy is recovering well and the vet working with the dog told KOKH it's a "very sweet-natured dog."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pauls Valley city employee charged with felony after stabbing puppy