Paulus lawyers appeal to Supreme Court

Apr. 8—The U.S. Supreme Court has put Dr. Richard Paulus' case in a pile of petitions to be possibly looked over on April 22.

In a docket entry Wednesday, Paulus's appeal to the highest court in the land has been placed on a conference for the justices to examine, along with many others that are pending before the court.

The chances of Paulus' case being argued before the bench are very slim. On average, the court receives between 7,000 and 8,000 petitions a year, but only hears about 70 cases.

That's less than a 1% chance that four justices on the high court will agree to hear the case.

According to the SCOTUS Blog, founded in 2002 by a couple of lawyers to track the court's happening, if the case is "re-listed" — put on for another conference — the odds of a review being granted by the court go way up. Since 2014, when re-listing became a norm for the court, of the cases granted, between 68 and 76% were re-listed. Of the cases that were re-listed, roughly 31 to 42% were heard by the court.

However, multiple re-listings of the case for conference indicate the odds of it being heard go down.

Paulus, a former cardiologist at King's Daughters Medical Center, was accused by the federal government of performing unnecessary heart stents to rip off Medicare and Medicaid.

At one point, according to the government, Paulus performed more heart stents than entire departments at some hospitals. He led the nation in billing to the two government insurance programs.

However, after his conviction, Paulus saw his verdict set aside by the trial judge, only to have it reinstated by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Then, right before COVID-19 ground the court system to a halt, Paulus successfully petitioned to have his conviction vacated by the Sixth Circuit on the grounds that his rights had been violated because of the withholding of some evidence.

While normally the remedy to this would be a new trial, Paulus's attorneys have argued that would violate his right to double jeopardy. The trial judge and the Sixth Circuit both rejected that claim.

Lawyers for Paulus have argued that the doctor's case is a bit different than other Brady violations. All that have gone before the court in prior rulings were after a conviction, at the trial court level. In this case, Paulus's attorneys noted the violation extended into the appeals court — where the exculpatory evidence showing a lower rate of stents that were medically unnecessary — when it was not revealed to the appellate court during the first appeal.

While the U.S. government has argued that its hands were tied because of the district court ruling the evidence should not have been disclosed to Paulus prior to trial, the doctor's attorneys have argued that it should've been disclosed during the first appeal, characterizing the withholding of it as a "fraud upon the court."

During the third appeal, the Sixth Circuit refused to take up the "fraud upon the court" allegations, stating it did not have the jurisdiction over it in the context of a double jeopardy claim.

At the root of the matter are two questions for the high court — if four justices decide it warrants it — whether the Sixth Circuit made an error by ruling it lacked jurisdiction and if double jeopardy applies if a reversed pretrial acquittal occurs because of a "fraud upon the court."

The United States solicitor general filed a brief in mid-March arguing that the remedy for Paulus's case is the retrial and double jeopardy doesn't apply in this situation.

The brief argued that when Paulus's case went to appeal the first time, it was only on the basis of a sufficient verdict at the trial. The exculpatory evidence that was withheld had no bearing on that appeal, because the Sixth Circuit was only reviewing the evidence presented to the jury.

The reversal was because of the Brady violation on the trial court level, not anything that happened during the first appeal, the government has argued. Essentially, it's two separate issues that are not mutually exclusive, the feds said.

Furthermore, the brief said no "fraud upon the court" was committed — the government's hands were tied.

In a response filed Monday, Paulus's appellate attorneys pitched the case to the court as an unresolved issue in the federal court system, with circuits disagreeing with one another over whether or not a "fraud upon the court" should result in retrial or if the only relief is dropping the prosecution of the case.

In terms of what to do about a "fraud upon the court," the federal court rules really don't have a remedy either, the lawyers argued.

The idea would be for Paulus's case to put to rest these questions and establish a clear procedure for what to do if there is a "fraud upon the court" committed by overzealous prosecution, the brief argued.

For the time being, all the lawyers can do is wait and see what the Supreme Court does.

