Paulus proceedings extended, KDMC hearing scheduled

Dec. 27—ASHLAND — As the year comes to a close, the case of Dr. Richard Paulus has seen a few more developments, with an extension in his U.S. Supreme Court bid and hearing scheduled in the dispute between King's Daughters Medical Center and federal prosecutors.

Paulus, who is accused of performing unnecessary heart stents while working at KDMC, filed for a petition of a "writ of certiorari" in mid-November, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take a look at his case.

On Dec. 15, just five days before the U.S. government's response to the petition was due, Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar asked the court to extend the time for a response to Jan. 19, 2022, in order to give the U.S. Justice Department more time to prepare a response "which was delayed because of the press of earlier assigned cases."

The high court granted the extension two days later.

Paulus is challenging a retrial of his charges on the basis of double jeopardy grounds and the accusation that prosecutors "committed a fraud upon the court" when key evidence (that would vacate his conviction) was withheld from his first trial.

That key evidence — the Shields Letter, which Paulus attorneys argued showed the doctor did not perform a high level of medically unnecessary procedures — is part of puzzle of the KDMC-U.S. government showdown.

On Dec. 16, U.S. District Court Judge David L. Bunning set a hearing over whether KDMC should turn over more records to the U.S. Government on Jan. 18, 2022.

Federal prosecutors are seeking more records relating to an internal review that resulted in the Shields Letter in anticipation of an upcoming Paulus trial. However, KDMC attorneys contend those records are part of a confidential settlement the hospital struck with the government and are off limits.

The government argued KDMC gave up all rights to confidentiality when it turned over the Shields Letter as it relates to that review — a U.S. Magistrate Judge agreed and ruled in the prosecution's favor.

Story continues

However, KDMC has objected to the ruling, arguing in November that the government has always treated the records as part of a settlement, nor did it ever object to the characterization that the Shields Letter in and of itself did not constitute a waiver of its attorney-client privilege.

In a response to the objection filed on Dec. 9, the U.S. government maintained the issue of privilege was already settled in the magistrate's ruling and no new evidence or information has come to light to invalidate it.

It then called for KDMC to be compelled to turn over the records to the court for an in-chambers review of the documents to determine the relevancy in a prosecution.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com