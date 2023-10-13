Pause in Russian missile strikes likely due to the need to stockpile ahead of winter strikes — Ukrainian Air Force

Russia has temporarily stopped its missile strikes on Ukraine, likely to save missiles for some of its strategic objectives, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Oct. 13.

“It’s likely some sort of pause to allow industry to stockpile a certain quantity of missiles. It’s understandable; these missiles won’t last forever, and they can’t use them intensively without depleting their strategic stash. After all, they’ve been digging into tehm for quite a while,” Ihnat told Ukrainian TV broadcasters.

Read also: Russia likely to rely more on drones than missiles in late 2023 – Ukrainian Air Force

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Long-range missiles capable of flying up to 5,500 kilometers, such as the Kh-101, might be held by the Russians for some of their strategic missions, he added.

Read also:

UK intelligence reported that Russian military aviation long-range aircraft have not carried out strikes on Ukraine since Sept. 21, an unusually long lag time of three weeks.

In intelligence circles, it is believed that this pause might be due to Russia’s attempts to accumulate stocks of X-38 missiles for further strikes on Ukraine during the winter months.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine