Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is wildly irresponsible

Ryan Cooper
·2 min read

Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory recommending they do so "out of an abundance of caution." The reason is a tiny handful of unusual blood clotting events — just six of them, to be precise, out of a total of 6.8 million doses administered in the United States thus far.

This is an incomprehensible decision. As Helen Branswell writes at STAT News, every single clotting event involved a woman aged between 18 and 48 with a condition called thrombocytopenia (or low blood platelets). It isn't even clear yet that the vaccine actually caused the clots — the background rate of this particular kind of clotting is about five per million people, per year.

Now, of course public health authorities should be vigilant about potential side effects, and they should inform the medical and scientific communities about any troubling data that comes up. It would be understandable to pause a treatment that was just a precaution for some rare disease. But we are still right in the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, and cases are increasing: up from about 55,000 per day in mid-March to 70,000 per day, thanks mainly to an exploding outbreak in Michigan. Deaths are falling, but still coming in at about 750 per day. COVID-19 is a serious disease, even for younger people — indeed, one of the common complications is dangerous blood clots.

It might be reasonable to recommend that women under 50, or anyone with thrombocytopenia, get one of the other vaccines while scientists try to figure out what is going on. But pausing all use of the J&J vaccine will certainly prevent many thousands of people from getting vaccinated so long as the pause lasts, and will likely do long-term damage to the reputation of all the vaccines. The anti-vaccine crowd on Fox News is going to to go nuts with this, spreading fear and paranoia and increasing the resistance of Republicans to vaccination. This decision is the opposite of caution.

    During a media call with members of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said that the agencies were recommending a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 because of reports of blood clots.

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

    The U.S. is facing another surge in new COVID-19 cases in some states, led by Michigan, but the White House has spurned Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer request for corresponding surge in vaccines for her state, even as daily vaccinations hit a record of more than 4.6 million over the weekend.

  • Is the FDA overestimating the risks of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

    No one knows for sure yet whether the FDA made the right call in pausing the usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency is already facing criticism for poor risk assessment and shortsightedness. Some state officials are worried the decision will increase vaccine hesitancy, regardless of which shot people are set to receive. "There's nothing we can do to restore confidence," one GOP state official told CBS News. Nearly 7 million doses of the single-shot vaccine have been administered in the United States, and there are six reported cases of recipients developing a rare and severe type of blood clot. Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician and professor at Brown University, tweeted on Tuesday that a connection is "plausible," but even if it turns out to be real, she added, the risk is still far lower than the risk of developing a blood clot from a COVID-19 infection, which may be as high as 20 percent. Blood clots are also a side effect of other medications, including birth control pills, writes Rebecca Wind, the communications director at the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank focused on sexual and reproductive health. The risk of blood clots from birth control pills is 1 in 1,000 and is considered a low-risk side effect. The risk from the J&J vaccine is 1 in 1,000,000. #GetVaccinated https://t.co/1PApcA4Df8 — Rebecca Wind (@rebelwindnyc) April 13, 2021 As Ranney put it, "science and medicine ... is full of weighing risks vs. benefits." She acknowledged there may be legitimate concerns about whether certain groups of people — perhaps younger women — should receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But, overall, she argues the shot's benefits are too great to give up right now. 7. What is also true is that it is difficult for most of us to accurately judge risk of Omission (risk of avoiding vaccines) versus risk of commission (risk of getting vaccines). We over estimate the latter, to our own - and our community’s - peril. — Megan Ranney MD MPH (@meganranney) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • FDA recommends pausing J&J COVID vaccine after 6 reported cases of blood clots

    The U.S. FDA on Tuesday recommended an immediate halt of the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, citing cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of receiving the shot.The latest: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a briefing that she expects the pause to only last "a matter of days," as health officials investigate the data surrounding the "extremely rare" blood clots.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The FDA's recommendation was issued "out of an abundance of caution" and to prepare health providers to recognize and treat patients appropriately, since these types of blood clots require a different kind of treatment.The White House said in a statement Tuesday that the pause "will not have a significant impact" on the administration's vaccination plans, noting that it has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans.Nonetheless, some White House officials are concerned that the FDA's decision could increase vaccine hesitancy.The big picture: Nearly 7 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the U.S., and another 9 million have been shipped out to the states. The six women who developed the blood clots were between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the FDA. While people who have received a J&J shot more than a month ago have a relatively low risk of developing any complications, the FDA recommends people vaccinated in the last three weeks contact their health care provider if they are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.The FDA authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Feb. 27. The U.S. will stop administering the vaccine at federal sites and recommends that states do the same.What they're saying: "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA and the CDC wrote in a statement."Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."The agencies noted that the vaccine pause is important "to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."Between the lines: The CDC said there are too few cases to determine whether there are any subpopulations particularly at risk. The health agencies are not ready to single out any subgroups at this time.What to watch: A CDC expert committee will convene on Wednesday to "review these cases and assess their potential significance."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

