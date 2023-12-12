Pavey is Rush Co. Lilly scholar

Dec. 11—RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Community Foundation has announced that Gabrielle Pavey of Rushville Consolidated High School is the recipient of the 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Rush County.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.

Gabrielle is a resident of Posey Township and is the daughter of Jason and Jamey Pavey. She plans to major in Political Science and Environmental Studies, with the future goal of becoming an Environmental Lawyer. At RCHS, Pavey is involved in National Honor Society, Key Club, Madrigals, cheerleading and several other organizations. She is 10-year 4-H member and High School Mentor with M.o.R.E. for Kids and her church and its youth group.

"The many academic successes of this student, coupled with their volunteer activities and the fact that they are always striving to do their best and make a positive impact on their community are some of the qualities that appealed to the nominating committee," Kristie Amos, program officer of the Rush County Community Foundation, said.

Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate students leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.

"Receiving the Lilly Scholarship means a great deal to me and to my family," Pavey said. "Because I won't have to work to help pay for college, I will have more time to focus on academics and extracurriculars. I'm also looking forward to the opportunity to connect with the Lilly Scholars Network. I feel honored to represent Rush County knowing how many deserving people could have been chosen and I hope to be able to give back to the community in the future."

In determining Rush County's Lilly Endowment Community Scholar nominees, consideration was given to academics, demonstrated leadership, school involvement, financial need and community activities during a blind application review process by the LECSP Nominating Committee. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to ICI, the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, which approves the final selection of scholarship recipients.

"This year, the competition was intense and the committee worked diligently to evaluate the 16 applicants," Amos said. "Students never know how close they may come to being awarded this, or any of the scholarships we offer, so they are encouraged to apply for all scholarships."

Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-99 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $505 million. More than 5,200 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program's inception.

The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.

Meeting the philanthropic needs of Rush County since 1991, the Rush County Community Foundation, Inc., is a nonprofit public charity established to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County.

For more information, visit or contact the RCCF at 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, or call (765) 938-1177.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. Although the Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, it maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state's 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana's highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana's bachelor's degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.

