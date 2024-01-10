Pavilion at new accessible park in Wauwatosa to include sensory room, accessible bathrooms, beer garden

A beer garden, sensory rooms and accessible bathrooms are planned for the pavilion at Moss Universal Park, currently Wisconsin Avenue Park, 10300 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wauwatosa.

A sensory room, accessible restrooms and a beer garden are all part of a planned pavilion for Moss Universal Park, the universally accessible park that will redevelop Wauwatosa's Wisconsin Avenue Park.

At their board meeting Jan. 4, members of the Wauwatosa Design Review Board got a look at the pavilion plans for the 18-acre, $10 million park.

"The goal of it is to be the most universally designed park in the country," with activities and amenities for people of all ages and abilities, said Adam Bastjan, design principal at Kahler Slater, the design firm on the project.

The Ability Center, a nonprofit organization focused on improving accessibility in the Milwaukee area, and Milwaukee County Parks teamed up to redevelop the space at 10300 W. Wisconsin Ave., with Kahler Slater designing the pavilion.

While the project's concept is approved and ground broke at the park in July, the city of Wauwatosa must approve design plans for the pavilion, parking lot and landscaping as another step in the process, according to Damian Buchman, executive director of the Ability Center.

The project is "not just a playground," Buchman told the Journal Sentinel in June 2023. Rather, it will be a gathering space for all ages with a wide variety of recreational activities, including baseball fields, fitness areas and accessible trails leading to each area.

Pavilion to have area to access free adaptive equipment; also concessions, beer garden

The newest details of the pavilion building show a slanted roof, which slopes about half an inch per foot. This will help with water drainage as well as give a nod to The Ability Center's RampUp initiative, which helps make community spaces like Bradford Beach more accessible by installing ramps, according to Bastjan.

Inside the space, park-goers will be able to access free adaptive equipment like bikes, trail chairs and cross-country skis.

Bathrooms for visitors and caregivers will have stalls that are slightly larger than ADA-accessible and include adult changing tables. A community center room will be a space for The Ability Center and the public to use for events and meetings.

Another room will serve as a storage and maintenance workshop for the center's RampUp initiative. Also planned are wellness and sensory rooms for visitors who want a break from the action of the playground.

The pavilion would also offer concessions and a beer garden which will be run by Milwaukee County, Bastjan said.

Further from the pavilion, plans for the parking lot call for a large space for drop-off. This is to ensure the safety around vehicles of children with special needs and sports teams coming to play at the fields, Bastjan said.

A rendering shows how the proposed pavilion would look at night at Moss Universal Park in Wauwatosa. A beer garden, sensory rooms and accessible bathrooms are planned for the pavilion at the park.

Plans for Moss Universal Park call for keeping as many trees as possible

Leaders of the project hope the accessible park preserves much of the nature and shady trees that have been a hallmark of Wisconsin Avenue Park.

One of the first things leaders of the project did in 2019 was a "tree inventory and assessment" of the existing landscape with Milwaukee County Parks and Hoppe Tree Service, Buchman told members of the board. Following the survey of the land, only trees that were dead, in very poor condition, or had low likelihood of survival (ash) were removed, according to The Ability Center's website.

"The placement of the building, playground, beer garden, all of that is pretty specifically designed to maintain as many of the trees as we possibly can," Bastjan told the board. "A majority of the (trees) that we're taking out are ones that are not in good shape or much smaller trees, but a lot of the bigger trees we're able to maintain."

When will Moss Universal Park open?

The universal park will be completed in two phases.

Construction of the first phase, including the construction of playsets, the pavilion and the parking lot, will start in June and is anticipated to finish in the fall. The second phase will improve the west side of the park to include universally inclusive paths, fitness and play areas and an inclusive challenge course. Phase two is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025, according to The Ability Center.

An arial map shows plans for the future Moss Universal Park, 10300 W. Wisconsin Ave., which is designed by Kahler Slater in partnership with The Ability Center and Milwaukee County Parks.

The $10 million park project will be completely funded by public and private donors, and the group has raised about half of its $10 million goal for funding, according to Buchman.

That includes $2.5 million from the George F. Moss Charitable Trust, more than $1.1 million through the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District Partnership Program and donations from trusts and individuals.

Anyone interested can make a donation online or create their own fundraiser.

Buchman is most excited to see the park become a space for people in and out of Milwaukee County, especially those families of kids who are looking for an accessible space to play.

"Children with special needs and their families are being served from across the state," he said.

Wauwatosa's Design Review Board asked Bastjan and the team behind Moss Universal Park pavilion's design to return to a future meeting with a landscape plan, small changes to the look of one side of the pavilion building and more information on where trash will be stored on the site.

Contact reporter Bridget Fogarty at bfogarty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Take a look at plans for Tosa's universally accessible park pavilion