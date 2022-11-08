Are Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's (KLSE:PAVREIT) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:PAVREIT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.6%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust is:

6.1% = RM235m ÷ RM3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

At first glance, Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE doesn't look very promising. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 4.2% which we definitely can't overlook. But then again, seeing that Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's net income shrunk at a rate of 20% in the past five years, makes us think again. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is PAVREIT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PAVREIT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 68%, implying that it retains only 32% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Moreover, Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 100% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's performance. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

