Paving project to close Monroe Township Municipal building

Oct. 2—SELINSGROVE — A paving project at the Monroe Township Municipal Building this week will close the office, recycling center and recreation park for a few days.

Depending on the weather, paving is expected to begin Tuesday or Wednesday at the municipal building off Park Road, township secretary Stephanie McKinney said.

The project will take about three days to complete and cost an estimated $72,000, she said.

During the work, public access to the office, recycling center and park will be closed.

— MARCIA MOORE