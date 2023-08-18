Paving projects continue in Southern Indiana

Aug. 17—SOUTHERN INDIANA — As summer goes on, road work continues in communities all throughout Southern Indiana.

Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany have given updates on the streets that will be paved by the end of this year.

New Albany announced on Tuesday all the roads that will be either fully or partially paved as part of this year's paving program. Additional roads and alleys may be added as the season continues.

Roads being paved in New Albany

Beechwood Avenue

Vincennes Street

Charlestown Road

East Market Street

Spring Street

Main Street

Slate Run Road

Grant Line Road

Adams Street

Brook Ridge Court

Griffin Street

West First Street

Linden Avenue

Oakwood Court

West Sixth Street

Dryades Street

Virginia Court

Ridgeway Avenue

Monon Avenue

East Green Street

Old Vincennes Road

Church Street

West 10th Street

Walnut Street

Summit Street

Prospect Street

Lower Sixth Street

East 11th Street

Pearl Street

"Please be aware of crews working on improving our roadways as you travel in New Albany," said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. "Paving should only take a couple of days in each area, and I'm sure that you will love the improvements."

Jeffersonville will be finishing up its road paving by the end of September. The city has already completed a few paving projects so far.

Paving projects in Jeffersonville

Callaway Drive From Charlestown Pike to Cul-De-Sac

Capitol Hills Drive from Middle Road to Seilo Ridge North

Evergreen Circle from Charlestown Pike to Slattery Drive

Hammons Lane from Holmans Lane to Cul-de-Sac

Reeds Lane from Interstate 65 west of 10th Street to Gail Drive

Flagstone Drive from Sandstone Drive to Sandstone Drive

Sandstone Drive to Pebble Creek Drive

Clarksville will be paving a handful of streets throughout the town and will have them completed by the end of the year.

Clarksville paving projects

Altra Drive to Kroger's property line — (Blackiston Mill Road Phase 2)

Potters Lane from Oakleaf to Greentree North

All of Raintree Drive

Cottonwood Drive from Raintree Drive to Greentree North

Payne Koehler Road (Town's portion)

Charlestown has finished up the majority of their paving projects for the year and is working on drainage improvements projects as well.

Streets Charlestown is paving

High Street

Reynolds Street

McCampbell Street

Crestview Court

First Street

Third Street

Maple Drive

Pine Drive

Valley Drive

Villa Court

Portions of Monroe

"Our goal in 2023 was to address major drainage concerns along with paving," said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. "On the northeast side of town in the Glendale neighborhood and around the schools, a large culvert was replaced, along with extending sidewalks. Addressing drainage, curbs, sidewalks, and repaving High Street has been a focus, and was completed this week, in preparation for the upcoming Forest Edge apartment complex construction. We also continue to pave in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood on streets where new housing construction has been completed."