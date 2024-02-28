Pavona's pizza arson trial rescheduled to May amid defense attorney shuffle

Akron Fire Department firefighter mans a water tower truck as firefighters work to bring a raging fire under control at Pavona's Pizza Joint on Sand Run Road in Akron on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The fire destroyed the restaurant.

A shakeup in defense attorneys has postponed the Pavona's Pizza Joint arson trial. Originally scheduled for Thursday, it is now set for May 2.

Mark Mickey, 57, who is accused of burning down the pizzeria in October 2022, stated he could not afford attorney Peter Cahoon — who then withdrew as counsel in early February, according to court documents.

Attorney Olivia Myers was appointed to represent Mickey soon afterward. Cahoon then rejoined the case to represent Mickey just under one month after he withdrew from the case, court documents show.

These financial troubles are the latest problems facing Mickey, whose other restaurant, Mickey's Irish Pub, shut its doors about one month ago. The pub's website and Facebook page were taken down around the same time.

Mickey is charged with arson, a fourth-degree felony.

A motion hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on April 18.

