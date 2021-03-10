A paw-er-ful force: Longmont police welcome new K-9 to the team

Mar. 10—When a suspect in a domestic violence and burglary case hid in the basement of a home he had broken into, Longmont police officers couldn't immediately locate the man themselves.

Police dog Delta, though, knew the man was hiding behind a closed door.

"She alerted us by barking. When she started barking, the guy yelled: 'OK, I give up,'" said Longmont police Sgt. Billy Sawyer. "We pulled her back and were able to put him into custody without having to put ourselves in a bad situation or put him in a bad situation."

The incident, which happened about two weeks ago, is an example of how Delta has already served as an asset to Longmont police. The 17-month-old Belgian Malinois will be the police department's newest K-9 to join the team, alongside her fellow K-9 Rudi. The department's 7-year-old K-9, Vetti, will be retired later this year, because of some health issues, including some difficulties breathing, caused by a flap in her wind pipe. Vetti has served the police force for roughly five years. Typically, police dogs are sold back to their handlers for $1, said Longmont police Sgt. Tim Madigan.

Sawyer said there are many ways that K-9s benefit police officers. The animals keen sense of smell, which is roughly 50,000 times that of a human, provide the ability for police to better locate people, weapons or narcotics. They also help to protect officers and can eliminate the need for any force. Between 90% to 95% of interactions with a police dog lead to peaceful surrender and in only 2% to 5% of cases does their deployment lead to a bite, Madigan said in an interview last year.

Delta is nearly finished with her eight-week K-9 academy training, with about two more weeks left to go before she will officially hit the streets. She has already been certified in narcotics, tracking and patrol. She is trained to show her findings with a passive alert. Similar to a bird dog, when Delta locates something she will freeze up and stare in the direction of whatever she is tracking, Sawyer said.

Sawyer said Delta's skills set her apart from other dogs. He selected her in September out of almost 80 dogs from Tarheel Canine Training, a training kennel, in Sanford, N.C.

Delta, who was born in Slovakia, demonstrated her sharp nose, drive to hunt and fearlessness, making her stand out from the pack.

"Nothing scared her," Sawyer said. "She jumped on everything and climbed on everything."

Coupled with this is her ability also to think clearly through high-stress situations.

"She's so calm and clear headed," Sawyer said, as she trained in Sandstone Ranch Community Park on Tuesday. "Right now, you can see how she's calm and taking everything in."

The Longmont K-9 Association helped to cover half the cost of Delta's purchase for about $6,500.

At Sandstone on Tuesday, Longmont K-9 Officer Brian Macchione helped run through some training exercises to strengthen Delta's tracking and obedience skills. Standing on a baseball field, he launched a ball into the air and Delta zipped after it, then raced back to Macchione, proud and unwilling at first to relinquish her new prize.

"(Sawyer) did a great job selecting her," Macchione said. "I'm excited to have her as an asset in keeping the public and officers safe."