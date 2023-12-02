‘Paw Patrol Live’ here this weekend in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you got little ones and want to make some lasting memories with the family, maybe “Paw Patrol Live” is the ticket.

The live stage version of the popular Nickelodeon show is here this weekend in El Paso at the El Paso County Coliseum with its “Heroes Unite” show.

Shows are at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Tickets are available at Tickemaster.com or at PawPatrolLive.com.

