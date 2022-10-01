Pawcatuck man on probation arrested after failing to report

Oct. 1—MONTVILLE — State police said a Pawcatuck man on probation was arrested Monday on a warrant after failing to report to police multiple times and leaving his approved residence.

David T. Pedreira, 39, of 101-4 Brookside Lane, Pawcatuck, charged with first-degree escape, was previously charged with violation of probation in March and served six months in jail for second-degree unlawful restraint and interfering with a police officer.

During the month of June, state police said Pedreira failed to report to Norwich Parole and Community Services on multiple occasions, violating the conditions of the Department of Corrections Transitional Supervision.

According to the affidavit, police visited his approved residence in New London where police was told Pedreira had retrieved his belongings and moved out with no indication of his whereabouts.

Pedreira is being held on a court set $150,000 bond.