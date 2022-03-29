Pawhuska city manager charged in Major County, says case is politically motivated

Jerry Eubanks

Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks confirmed Tuesday, that he had been formally charged in Major County District Court with a felony fraud count.

Eubanks, who was free on bond, said the prosecution of him is politically motivated and that he has not done anything wrong.

"This is something to get me fired," Eubanks said. "I am not guilty of this. This is some trumped up political charges."

An online court document reflects that the case was filed Friday, March 25, and that Eubanks is scheduled for an initial appearance on April 20.

Eubanks said the case was filed at 6:56 p.m. March 25, with no warrant approved at the time. He said that word of the filing was on Facebook by 7:30 p.m. the same day.

Eubanks said he hired a lawyer and went Monday, March 28 with his lawyer to have a warrant issued and make arrangements for bail.

Eubanks said the case stems from a business deal, and that he has proof of having paid for a trailer involved in that deal. He also arranged for the Journal-Capital to speak by telephone with a man identified as Shane Bode, Ward 2 city councilman for the city of Fairview.

The person identified as Bode said that the case being brought against Eubanks is the result of political infighting in Fairview. He said that Eubanks resigned as Fairview's city manager and left because he had been pressured to take incorrect actions.

"I would just ask that the people of Pawhuska, let this play out before you make up your minds about what you're seeing," the man identified as Bode said. He said that it was his understanding that the person listed as a victim in the case actually had no quarrel with Eubanks.

Eubanks was an unlikely hire for the city of Pawhuska in the first place because he had a criminal record in connection with drug offenses. He has been Pawhuska's city manager since the beginning of 2022.

