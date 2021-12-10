Pawleys Island man kidnapped his kids’ mother, pointed an AR-15 at a man, GCSO says

A Pawleys Island man arrested this week had warrants out for his arrest on kidnapping and other charges for more than three years, according to police records.

Michael Darnell Simmons, 29, evaded law enforcement for three years on nine criminal charges, records from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office showed.

Simmons was arrested and booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was released about 5 p.m. the following day after posting his $80,000 bail.

All warrants, regardless of the date of the alleged offense, were served Dec. 7, law enforcement records show. The following is a breakdown of the crimes Simmons was charged with and the dates they allegedly occurred, according to copies of the warrants obtained by The Sun News from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 4, 2021 - Hindering law enforcement officers serving a warrant

Simmons is accused of fleeing in his car while Georgetown County sheriff’s Deputies tried to detain him.

Oct. 4, 2021 - Failure to stop for a blue light

Simmons allegedly failed to stop for police lights and sirens while driving down Ocean Highway.

June 16, 2020 - Assault and battery

Simmons allegedly pushed a woman into walls and furniture, threw her to the floor and restricted her movement, according to warrants from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 29, 2019 - Pointing a weapon at a person

Simmons is accused of pointing an AR-15 at a person in Pawleys Island unlawfully and not out of self defense.

March 15, 2019 - Kidnapping

At about 3 a.m., police say Simmons abducted the mother of his children in Pawleys Island by forcing her into a car and firing a gun into the air while bystanders attempted to help her.

March 15, 2019 - Possession of a weapon during violent crime

Simmons allegedly fired a gun while forcing the mother of his children into a car against her will, kidnapping her.

March 15, 2019 - Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

During the course of the alleged kidnapping, Simmons is accused of hitting the mother of his children in the head with a closed fist before pushing her into a car against her will.

Jan. 24, 2019 - Burglary

About 8:45 p.m., Simmons allegedly kicked in the front door of a Pawleys Island house and stole a pit bull puppy from inside.

Aug. 20, 2018 - Domestic violence