Pawn shop gunsmith dead after accidental shooting in Johnston County, police say

A pawn shop gunsmith was killed last week after a customer accidentally shot him, the Benson Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday at Kennedy’s Paradise Pawn on West Main Street, police said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find Trampas Penny, 44, had been shot “in an apparent accidental shooting involving a customer.”

The Benson Fire Department and Johnston County EMS also arrived on scene while another customer was doing CPR on Penny, but he did not survive, police said.

Penny was a gunsmith at the pawn shop, according to the news release.

Police are still investigating, and the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office will determine charges.

The News & Observer has requested further details about the shooting.