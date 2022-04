Deputies with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are searching for a second body near Cowskin Bay South.

One body has been pulled from the waters.

“One of the victims, we know is an adult male,” said Undersheriff Nick Mahoney of the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters are also on the scene helping with the search.

This is a developing story.