Pawnee posse caught burglars in 1899 but the bad guys' careers were not over yet

Sangamon County Historical Society logo

A posse of Pawnee citizens corralled two burglars in a remote schoolhouse on Dec. 9, 1899. The two surrendered after a tense standoff. But their criminal careers would include one last episode in Springfield.

The men, Frank Burns of Trenton, New Jersey, and J.L. Herney of Dubuque, Iowa, were suspected of breaking into four homes in the Pawnee area overnight Dec. 8-9. The loot was penny-ante, according to an Illinois State Register report: small amounts of money, some clothes, a ring and a child’s necklace and, at one house, “a large cake, which the burglars ate before taking their leave.”

At the home of J.R. Harris, however, the burglars’ candle went out. When one of the men struck a match, the noise woke up Harris. As he moved toward the thieves, one fired a shot at him. It missed, and the burglars ran from the house.

Earlier column: SangamonLink: James N. Brown founded Illinois State Fair

Edward Baxter of Pawnee, a former Sangamon County sheriff, formed posses to search the countryside for the burglars. Baxter was leading the group that caught up with Burns and Herney at the Rienzi Schoolhouse northeast of Pawnee. Among others in Baxter’s group was J.R. Harris, the burglary victim who had been shot at.

“The men had entered the school building and barricaded the door,” the Illinois State Journal reported. “Sheriff Baxter forced the door open and, as the door gave way, covered the nearest robber with his revolver and commanded ‘Hands up.’

“The robber, instead of complying with the demand, drew his revolver and aimed it at Baxter. Before he could fire, Harris pointed a shotgun over one shoulder of Baxter and covered the robber with the weapon. Seeing that a fight was likely to result in the killing of himself and his comrade, the desperado weakened and surrendered.”

Burns and Herney were taken to the Sangamon County Jail. They were indicted in January for burglary and assault. Three days later, however, Burns, Herney and a third prisoner, Robert Baumgartner of Decatur, overpowered two jail guards and escaped from the jail.

Story continues

The escape happened as turnkey Harry Taylor was in the process of releasing another inmate from the jail’s bullpen. Jailer Henry Brand stood nearby, but the jail telephone rang, distracting Brand, and Burns seized his chance to jump Taylor.

More: SangamonLink: Savillah Hinrichsen was a librarian and fervent suffragist

In the struggle, Burns grabbed a revolver from a drawer and pistol-whipped Brand. “Brand was beaten terribly and will be laid up for some time,” the Register said.

The three inmates fled, with Taylor, also armed, in pursuit. About a block away, Taylor fired at the escapees, wounding both Burns and Baumgartner. “This did not slacken their speed, however,” the newspaper said.

Bystanders also took up the chase, along with the indomitable Taylor.

“Detective Evan Jones secured a buggy and drove east on Adams street at a rapid gait. Deputy Taylor attempted to catch the buggy and was thrown to the ground and severely bruised. He later got into the buggy and soon came in sight of the men again.”

Taylor caught up with Baumgartner near 10th Street and, pointing his empty gun, ordered Baumgartner to put up his hands. “This command was quickly complied with,” the Register said.

Jones stopped Herney at 11th and Adams streets.

“Both (recaptured prisoners) were badly frightened and begged for mercy, apparently fearing violence from the large crowd that had congregated about the county jail,” the Register said.

That may have been a justified fear. In a story the next day, the Register noted blandly:

“Baumgartner and Herney had nothing to say yesterday. Both were sore from the beating they received after being taken back to the jail. They are game, however, and made no complaint.”

Burns made his getaway despite his reportedly wounded arm. He was never heard from again in Springfield. Herney and Baumgartner were sentenced to state prison.

Excerpted from SangamonLink.org, online encyclopedia of the Sangamon County Historical Society.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Posse of Pawnee citizens caught burglars in 1899